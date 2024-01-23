IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘I can’t unsee that’: Mika reacts to Trump’s odd ‘ding, boom’ comment

    03:38

  • Mike Barnicle: Haley tip-toes up to Trump; she won't take him on

    05:45

  • Joe: If Trump wins tonight, Republicans will lose again in the fall

    06:09
    Joe: If an upset is going to happen anywhere, it will be in New Hampshire

    10:47
    'The Showman' looks at the invasion that made a leader of Zelensky

    06:35

  • House Democrat hopes Republicans take border deal

    12:34

  • 'Abortion rights are very much at risk in all 50 states,' says Gov. Whitmer

    05:32

  • Key decisions on abortion protections in 2024

    03:57

  • Chris Matthews: Nikki Haley didn't rise to the occasion in New Hampshire

    07:49

  • 'I had to flee my own state': Biden Harris campaign focuses on abortion rights in new ad

    00:38

  • Biden administration announces new abortion initiatives on Roe anniversary

    11:31

  • Rep. Stefanik says 'Trump hasn't lost his step,' yet Trump mispronounces her name

    05:21

  • John Heilemann: 'Empty seats all over the arena' for Trump rally in NH

    04:44

  • Biden mocks Trump over Haley, Pelosi mix-up

    07:12

  • Joe: Trump really thinks he’s running against Obama

    07:12

  • What could Haley do to pull out a win in New Hampshire?

    05:11

  • Steve Rattner: House becomes the stumbling block in making progress

    07:01

  • We won't be a spoiler for Trump: No Labels founder defends group

    11:27

  • Chris Matthews: I see an upset coming in New Hampshire

    05:07

  • U.S. mayors set to meet with President Biden

    04:33

Morning Joe

Joe: If an upset is going to happen anywhere, it will be in New Hampshire

10:47

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are set to face off in New Hampshire on Tuesday, and John Heilemann travels to the state for an on-the-ground view of how voters are feeling.Jan. 23, 2024

