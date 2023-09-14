IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joe: How did Romney stay in Congress that long with that Republican Party?

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Jon Meacham: Republicans needed a new season of something so they dropped impeachment inquiry

    05:14

  • Commissioner Bratton: The country has to make up its mind on dealing with crime

    05:08

  • 'I have my concerns': David Ignatius says Biden shouldn't run again

    12:54

  • 'A big sigh of relief': Escaped killer in custody after two weeks on the run

    05:04

  • Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante has been captured: Pa. Police

    01:47

  • Exclusive look at Fulton County jail where Trump was booked

    04:53

  • McCarthy's announcement contrasts with his 2019 criticisms of Pelosi

    02:44

  • Charlie Sykes: McCarthy will be remembered as one of the weakest speakers we’ve ever had

    02:12

  • Joe: This impeachment inquiry is going to help Democrats politically

    12:56

  • 'An inquiry in search of an impeachable offense'

    03:14

  • Anne Applebaum: What Russia got by scaring Elon Musk

    11:07

  • #TakeItDown raises awareness around online child exploitation

    12:54

  • Greatest threat to our democracy comes from those who enable Trump, authors argue

    07:19

  • Chris Christie: If you want law and order in this country, it has to apply to everyone

    09:08

  • Asa Hutchinson: Crime in the U.S. is not just a big-city issue

    06:40

  • 'I can't let it go again': Mika pushes back against abortion claims

    04:08

  • Major drop in support for Trump in Iowa, new polling shows

    03:47

  • Speaker McCarthy will endorse Biden impeachment inquiry: Report

    07:36

  • Sen. Coons: We are safer at home, but we have real challenges abroad

    08:01

Morning Joe

Joe: How did Romney stay in Congress that long with that Republican Party?

05:29

Joe Scarborough reads from The Atlantic's McKay Coppins' new book 'Romney: A Reckoning', set to be released in October.Sept. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Joe: How did Romney stay in Congress that long with that Republican Party?

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Jon Meacham: Republicans needed a new season of something so they dropped impeachment inquiry

    05:14

  • Commissioner Bratton: The country has to make up its mind on dealing with crime

    05:08

  • 'I have my concerns': David Ignatius says Biden shouldn't run again

    12:54

  • 'A big sigh of relief': Escaped killer in custody after two weeks on the run

    05:04

  • Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante has been captured: Pa. Police

    01:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All