Joe: House Republicans have become the pro-Putin GOP
Feb. 23, 202407:52

    Joe: House Republicans have become the pro-Putin GOP

    07:52
Morning Joe

Joe: House Republicans have become the pro-Putin GOP

07:52

Alexander Smirnov, the former FBI informant charged with lying to the FBI about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in statements that were at the "heart" of House Republicans' ongoing impeachment inquiry, has been re-arrested by federal authorities. The Morning Joe panel discusses Smirnov's re-arrest and Donald Trump equating his legal woes with Alexei Navalny.Feb. 23, 2024

    Joe: House Republicans have become the pro-Putin GOP

    07:52
