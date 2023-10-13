IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: People in Gaza have been told to leave by any means possible

    04:04

  • Today we celebrate Mike Barnicle's birthday!

    06:12
  • Now Playing

    Joe: House Republican leadership chaos ‘is inexplicable’

    10:19
  • UP NEXT

    'These were pro-Hamas letters...Let's be exact': Joe reacts to framing of Harvard student letter

    07:21

  • Inside the case against white supremacy rally organizers in Charlottesville

    09:10

  • Liz Cheney asks: Will the GOP really nominate this dangerous man?

    07:56

  • 'Beyond distressing': Head of Jewish campus organization reacts to statement from Harvard students

    09:40

  • U.S. not contemplating boots on the ground: White House

    06:39

  • ‘I’m speechless’: Fmr. ambassador reacts to Secy. Blinken’s remarks

    03:48

  • Joe reacts to Trump's praise of Hezbollah: 'That's your Republican Party right there.'

    05:58

  • Hamas is an evil that needs to be defeated, says IDF spokesperson

    10:55

  • Richard Engel: Build up of Israeli troops arriving at the border

    03:43

  • State lawsuit aims to remove Trump from the ballot

    05:11

  • Franklin Foer: Biden’s Zionism will shape how he frames the moment politically

    08:43

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger: Have a clear vision for your life

    06:10

  • Israel ramps up attacks against Hamas

    02:06

  • 'The smell of death was overwhelming’: Reporter describes ‘nightmare’ scene in kibbutz

    07:02

  • Zelenskyy urges a united front against terror in the Middle East

    00:51

  • Schwarzenegger: I have hope because I have seen America come together

    06:56

  • Israel needs the resources to eliminate Hamas, says House member

    10:14

Morning Joe

Joe: House Republican leadership chaos ‘is inexplicable’

10:19

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., informed Republicans in a closed-door meeting Thursday night that he was dropping his bid to be House speaker, one day after he captured the GOP’s nomination for the top job. The Morning Joe panel discusses the latest in House Republican leadership chaos.Oct. 13, 2023

  • Richard Engel: People in Gaza have been told to leave by any means possible

    04:04

  • Today we celebrate Mike Barnicle's birthday!

    06:12
  • Now Playing

    Joe: House Republican leadership chaos ‘is inexplicable’

    10:19
  • UP NEXT

    'These were pro-Hamas letters...Let's be exact': Joe reacts to framing of Harvard student letter

    07:21

  • Inside the case against white supremacy rally organizers in Charlottesville

    09:10

  • Liz Cheney asks: Will the GOP really nominate this dangerous man?

    07:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All