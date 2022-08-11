IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

COMING UP: AG Merrick Garland to make statement. Watch live.

  • David Ignatius: 'A classic picture of the walls closing in'

    10:49

  • Midterm election is far from won for the GOP, editorial board writes

    04:49
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Growing cast of characters that could be Trump world informant

    03:54
  • UP NEXT

    Metallica, Mariah Carey, Usher set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival

    06:50

  • Multi-platinum Imagine Dragons stand in support of Ukraine

    06:24

  • White House not directing DOJ investigation in 'any way,' says adviser

    06:32

  • The state level is the 'front line' for attacks on democracy, says author

    08:48

  • Flash flooding overwhelms Northeast Washington

    00:33

  • Steve Rattner: Modest good news in new inflation numbers

    06:42

  • Explosions rock air base in Russian-occupied Crimea

    08:31

  • How election-denying candidates pose a threat to democracy

    08:11

  • Midterm contests take shape after key primaries

    09:43

  • Most Latino voters say despite beliefs, banning abortion is wrong, polling shows

    04:16

  • Charlie Sykes: From McCarthy on down, GOP trying to delegitimize the investigation

    06:07

  • Airlines need to meet the obligations of their customers, says transportation secretary

    08:19

  • Joe: This guy is driving Republicans over the cliff, when will they ever learn?

    07:27

  • Joe: Trump can release the warrant; He should release the warrant

    08:29

  • Competing Trump, Pence-endorsed candidates on ballot in Wisconsin

    07:12

  • Does Mar-a-Lago mark the first of other searches to come?

    06:13

  • "It’s not just about me; this is about democracy": State attorney suspended by DeSantis

    04:44

Morning Joe

Joe: Growing cast of characters that could be Trump world informant

03:54

The FBI searched Mar-a-Lago after an informant told them he might be storing classified records at the club, according to reports. The Morning Joe panel discusses who might be on the list of names tipping off investigators.Aug. 11, 2022

  • David Ignatius: 'A classic picture of the walls closing in'

    10:49

  • Midterm election is far from won for the GOP, editorial board writes

    04:49
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Growing cast of characters that could be Trump world informant

    03:54
  • UP NEXT

    Metallica, Mariah Carey, Usher set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival

    06:50

  • Multi-platinum Imagine Dragons stand in support of Ukraine

    06:24

  • White House not directing DOJ investigation in 'any way,' says adviser

    06:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All