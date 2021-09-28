Joe: GOP spent like 'drunken socialists' and ran up record debt. Now they refuse to pay for it.
After the Senate failed to pass a key procedural vote to fund the government and avert a shutdown, Joe Scarborough and Jonathan Lemire discuss the "hypocrisy" of every Republican who refused to vote for the measure. "They're telling Americans they're going to let the country default on its debt, which would be economically devastating, because they're not going to pay their own bill," Scarborough says.Sept. 28, 2021