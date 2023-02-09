IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe on Biden calling out GOP: That’s Politics 101

    07:55

  • More migrants are crossing the northern border into U.S.: Report

    05:37
  • Now Playing

    Joe: GOP makes fools of themselves again during House Twitter hearing

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Pelosi: I was a person of great power; now I'll be a person of great influence

    01:43

  • Americares readies shipments of supplies for earthquake survivors

    03:57

  • Mayor Adams: We must be on the front line against fentanyl

    11:04

  • How Poland is leading efforts to help Ukraine

    07:55

  • Earthquake death toll rises past 11,000

    02:25

  • Rep. Pelosi: Biden was his authentic self in State of the Union

    11:47

  • Ron Klain: People have underestimated Biden and his team for a long time

    05:54

  • Sen. Romney rebukes 'sick puppy' Santos during State of the Union

    03:21

  • Sen. Schumer: Biden cares so much about the needs, concerns of working families

    09:44

  • Senator accuses Biden of lying about GOP plans on Social Security and Medicare

    05:02

  • Biden repeats 'Finish the Job' line multiple times during address

    02:43

  • Joe: Republicans were booing reality last night

    05:40

  • 'Some Like It Hot' heats up Broadway

    04:35

  • Attorney Mark Pomerantz confident Trump book not interfering with investigation

    11:28

  • Donna Kelce: Having both sons play in Super Bowl like winning the lottery

    06:00

  • Chris Matthews: Biden has an audience tonight, and he needs to use it

    09:28

  • Asa Hutchinson: Biden has chance to offer new insights on U.S.-China relations

    06:37

Morning Joe

Joe: GOP makes fools of themselves again during House Twitter hearing

07:08

During a Wednesday House Oversight Committee hearing meant to discuss the Hunter Biden laptop story, a former Twitter content moderation team employee discussed a request the Trump White House made to address a tweet from Chrissy Teigen insulting the former president.Feb. 9, 2023

  • Joe on Biden calling out GOP: That’s Politics 101

    07:55

  • More migrants are crossing the northern border into U.S.: Report

    05:37
  • Now Playing

    Joe: GOP makes fools of themselves again during House Twitter hearing

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Pelosi: I was a person of great power; now I'll be a person of great influence

    01:43

  • Americares readies shipments of supplies for earthquake survivors

    03:57

  • Mayor Adams: We must be on the front line against fentanyl

    11:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All