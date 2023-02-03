IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joe: GOP has damaged Congress by removing Rep. Omar from committee

Morning Joe

Joe: GOP has damaged Congress by removing Rep. Omar from committee

10:16

House Republicans voted Thursday to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee — the latest skirmish in a long-running partisan battle over committee assignments. Joe Scarborough and the Morning Joe panel discusses how this latest GOP hypocrisy is damaging Congress.Feb. 3, 2023

    Joe: GOP has damaged Congress by removing Rep. Omar from committee

