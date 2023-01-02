IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Let's hope our political leaders can move forward this year and cooperate

    08:00

  • Nine more House Republicans express concerns with McCarthy's speakership bid

    03:15

  • How Elise Stefanik went from Trump critic to MAGA loyalist

    05:52

  • Dr. Gottlieb: China could have successive waves of infection now

    06:23
    Joe: Ginni Thomas doesn't regret sending texts; she regrets they were printed

    08:24
    Mika: Barbara Walters was a woman way ahead of her time

    02:00

  • Ex-Capitol police chief blames government agencies for failed Jan. 6 response

    06:53

  • Actor Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after incident

    00:35

  • Journalism on the front lines in Ukraine

    05:21

  • Women were on the front lines of fight for freedom, democracy in 2022

    07:29

  • Illinois county to proceed with end of cash bail

    05:18

  • 'This is just incredible': New revelations from deposition transcripts release

    11:10

  • Eric Adams: There has never been an NYC mayor doing more in prevention area like I am

    12:03

  • Southwest to resume normal operations Friday

    03:07

  • Fmr. Trump aide tried to stop Trump's 'injecting bleach' briefing, Jan. 6 transcripts show

    10:21

  • As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, Russia continues its attacks

    05:24

  • Southwest's scheduling meltdown "isn't a staffing breakdown at all."

    10:05

  • Federal judge says Trump may have signaled to supporters 'to do something more' than just protest

    05:50

  • Neil Sedaka: The man behind the music

    04:50

  • Neil Sedaka: 'I think the songs will outlive me—It's a form of immortality.'

    07:55

Morning Joe

08:24

More newly-released January 6 Committee transcripts reveal conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, expressed regret for her texts fanning conspiracies about the 2020 election. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 2, 2023

