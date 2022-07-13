IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

    07:39

  • One polling number that could spell doom for Trump in 2024 — if he decides to run

    01:41

  • 'I'm really sorry': In poignant moment, Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to Capitol Police

    00:39

  • If Jan. 6 was trending on social media — where was the National Guard?

    02:10

  • 'Idiots, whackos, lunatics': Joe marvels at Trump's ability to find morally 'debased' staff

    04:50
    Joe: From police to politicians, a 'culture of cowardice' pervades in Uvalde

    02:11
    Joe: Cheney said Trump isn't a toddler — but that doesn't mean he didn't behave like one

    01:42

  • What to expect from Biden's Middle East trip — and why he doesn't seem thrilled to go

    04:16

  • Top ISIS leader killed in air strike early Tuesday, U.S. says 

    01:08

  • Judge spurns Lindsey Graham's rejection of Georgia grand jury subpoena, orders him to testify

    02:32

  • Jan. 6 committee expected to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to violent extremist groups

    03:26

  • Herschel Walker wont fix air pollution because the good air will decide to float to China

    07:40

  • Cipollone corroborated 'almost everything' from Hutchinson testimony, Raskin says

    02:13

  • Tuesday Jan. 6 hearing set to highlight 'the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency'

    05:42

  • Wildfire in Yosemite threatens ancient Sequoia trees

    02:28

  • What Elon Musk hopes to get out of this Twitter fiasco

    04:13

  • Jan. 6 committee hearings resume Tuesday, perhaps with more cooperation from Trump world

    04:28

  • Inside the White House on election night as the MAGA bubble was punctured

    08:05

  • Michael Flynn's 'damning' long pause, and the radicalization of a three-star general

    06:22

  • Joe: I thought GOP a party of law and order. Republicans against Jan. 6 justice hate cops.

    06:09

Morning Joe

Joe: From police to politicians, a 'culture of cowardice' pervades in Uvalde

02:11

Joe Scarborough describes the "culture of cowardice" inside the Uvalde police department and in their elected officials, and slams officials for their 'incompetence,' both during and in the aftermath of the mass shooting that killed nineteen students and two teachers.July 13, 2022

