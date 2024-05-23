IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Joe: Everyone's got to choose, and Haley has chosen the authoritarian leader

11:53

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday she's planning to vote for former President Donald Trump in November, despite her criticism of him during the campaign for the GOP presidential nomination. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 23, 2024

