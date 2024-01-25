IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Anything is possible, Nikki Haley has a month

  • UAW: 'Biden bet on the American worker, while Trump blamed the American worker'

  • U.S. Economy grew at 3.3% pace in fourth quarter : 'About as good as it could get'

    Joe: Democrats are running against GOP's 'crash the economy, open border' platform

    Lemire: McConnell's admitting Trump's doesn't want this border security deal

  • McConnell shifts stance on Ukraine funding as GOP opposition grows

  • Trump's defamation trial resumes amid speculation over testimony

  • Biden set to announce $5B infrastructure investment in Wisconsin 

  • 'Legacy' looks at a physician's experience with racism in medicine

  • The 'blue wall' will hold for Biden in the Midwest, says governor

  • Biden, Harris will remind voters it was Trump who took away abortion rights: Sen. Kaine

  • Rev. Al: Not a good day in my life to watch Sen. Scott say 'I just love you' to Trump

  • Chris Matthews: Trump thought he could put Haley away in NH, but he didn't

  • Claire McCaskill: A really bad night for Donald Trump

  • 'A deeply, deeply pathetic moment': Trump humiliates Tim Scott in NH

  • Joe: Trump has so many problems going into the general; he is so weak

  • Steve Kornacki: Trump won NH by winning Republican voters

  • A call for former high-level Trump appointees to speak out

  • Immigration negotiations move to a new phase

  • Ali Vitali: I think Haley is connecting in NH, but voters don't seem to want a Trump alternative

Morning Joe

Joe: Democrats are running against GOP's 'crash the economy, open border' platform

Donald Trump's recent statements on wanting the economy to crash and keeping the border open have ignited a political firestorm. Critics argue that these positions could have far-reaching consequences, while supporters claim they are part of a strategic plan. Joe Scarborough and Obama's 2012 campaign manager, Jim Messina, dissect this heated debate within the Republican Party.Jan. 25, 2024

