Joe: Democracy is on the line when Trump says Jan. 6 rioting is normal political behavior

Former President Donald Trump vowed on Saturday that there would be a “bloodbath” if he’s not re-elected in November. The comments came at a rally here as Trump discussed the possibility of an increasing trade war with China over auto manufacturing. Former VP Mike Pence also weighed in on Trump referring to Jan. 6 rioters as 'hostages,' calling the rhetoric unacceptable. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 18, 2024