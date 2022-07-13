IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

    07:39

  • One polling number that could spell doom for Trump in 2024 — if he decides to run

    01:41

  • 'I'm really sorry': In poignant moment, Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to Capitol Police

    00:39

  • If Jan. 6 was trending on social media — where was the National Guard?

    02:10

  • 'Idiots, whackos, lunatics': Joe marvels at Trump's ability to find morally 'debased' staff

    04:50

  • Joe: From police to politicians, a 'culture of cowardice' pervades in Uvalde

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Cheney said Trump isn't a toddler — but that doesn't mean he didn't behave like one

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect from Biden's Middle East trip — and why he doesn't seem thrilled to go

    04:16

  • Top ISIS leader killed in air strike early Tuesday, U.S. says 

    01:08

  • Judge spurns Lindsey Graham's rejection of Georgia grand jury subpoena, orders him to testify

    02:32

  • Jan. 6 committee expected to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to violent extremist groups

    03:26

  • Herschel Walker wont fix air pollution because the good air will decide to float to China

    07:40

  • Cipollone corroborated 'almost everything' from Hutchinson testimony, Raskin says

    02:13

  • Tuesday Jan. 6 hearing set to highlight 'the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency'

    05:42

  • Wildfire in Yosemite threatens ancient Sequoia trees

    02:28

  • What Elon Musk hopes to get out of this Twitter fiasco

    04:13

  • Jan. 6 committee hearings resume Tuesday, perhaps with more cooperation from Trump world

    04:28

  • Inside the White House on election night as the MAGA bubble was punctured

    08:05

  • Michael Flynn's 'damning' long pause, and the radicalization of a three-star general

    06:22

  • Joe: I thought GOP a party of law and order. Republicans against Jan. 6 justice hate cops.

    06:09

Morning Joe

Joe: Cheney said Trump isn't a toddler — but that doesn't mean he didn't behave like one

01:42

During the 7th public hearing of January 6 committee, Liz Cheney pointed out that "Trump is 'a 76-year-old man," not "an impressionable child." Joe Scarborough and George Conway discuss these comments, and compare them to Trump's actions. July 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

    07:39

  • One polling number that could spell doom for Trump in 2024 — if he decides to run

    01:41

  • 'I'm really sorry': In poignant moment, Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to Capitol Police

    00:39

  • If Jan. 6 was trending on social media — where was the National Guard?

    02:10

  • 'Idiots, whackos, lunatics': Joe marvels at Trump's ability to find morally 'debased' staff

    04:50

  • Joe: From police to politicians, a 'culture of cowardice' pervades in Uvalde

    02:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All