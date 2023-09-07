IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Joe: There's a rot in the GOP and Tommy Tuberville is a perfect example of it

08:39

Sen. Tuberville faces backlash for his recent comments questioning the role of military leaders at the Pentagon. “People up here in the Pentagon. I don’t know what they do every day, but they’re more of giving advice,” Tuberville said. “It’s just a surprise to me that, you know, these are all number one, they’re Joe Biden civilian appointees, these secretaries of Air Force, the Navy, the Army.” The Morning Joe panel discusses the damage such rhetoric can inflict on non-political institutions like the military.Sept. 7, 2023

