    Joe: Both parties, DOJ should figure out what documents were in Biden's home

    Carol Leonnig: 'This is not good for the Biden White House'

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Football, Congress, liberals, worker retention

  • In 2020 interview, Santos claimed to have two knee replacements

  • 'A real, real problem for the Democrats': New classified material found in Biden's home

  • GOP senator targeting Hunter Biden: 'I don't target individuals'

  • Joe to GOP: You need to start winning elections again, grow up

  • Sen. Warnock: Nobody will silence me on the issue of voting rights

  • Martin Luther King III: We must quadruple our efforts to realize my parents' dream

  • Rev. Al: Martin Luther King Day isn't a day to take off; it's a day to take on

  • More Americans are 'die-hard' NFL fans over other sports, polling shows

  • Jeremy Bash: The two special counsels will analyze differences in Biden, Trump doc handling

  • How an email led to Rosie Perez joining 'Your Honor'

  • 'Hundreds of lives will be saved': Illinois governor signs semiautomatic weapons ban

  • Bob Woodward: The intent is really important in Biden docs

  • Test of character is how you handle mistakes, House member on Biden docs

  • Steve Rattner: Inflation easing but food prices continue to be an issue

  • Paul Ryan says GOP is moving past Trump, yet McCarthy still caught in Trump's grip

  • GOP downplayed classified documents until the shoe was on the other foot

Joe: Both parties, DOJ should figure out what documents were in Biden's home

The White House and the Secret Service said Monday they do not maintain visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s personal home in Wilmington, Delaware, a day after a top House Republican called for their release. The Morning Joe panel discusses the importance of knowing which pages with classified markings were found in Biden's Delaware home.Jan. 17, 2023

