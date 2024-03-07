IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'
March 7, 202408:44

  • Joe: This was a tour de force by Joe Biden

    08:35

  • Joe: Biden showed how GOP is on the wrong side of history, polls, decency

    08:44

  • Mika: What an incredible moment as Biden slams SCOTUS decision on Roe

    05:50

  • Joe: Far-right invented Christian nationalism, and it gets more extreme every week

    08:20

  • Parents of Israeli-American hostage to attend SOTU address

    10:32

  • Chris Matthews: GOP going to make it a brutal night for the president

    08:11

  • Joe: Easy to contrast where the country is today with where Trump brought the country

    02:38

  • Dems fought against proposed 'extreme cuts' to DOJ, ATF, FBI: Rep. Jeffries

    06:13

  • 'This is not stop-and-frisk': I'm here to protect people, says NY gov. on subway plan

    06:26

  • Biden to lay out economic record, address reproductive rights during SOTU

    07:14
  • Now Playing

    George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'

    08:44
  • UP NEXT

    'So deeply cynical': Why Republicans insulted by Trump still support him

    10:40

  • Why 'this version of Biden' is best version of Biden

    09:26

  • Candidate for governor slams opponent for supporting 'job-killing culture wars'

    06:00

  • James Carville: The good news for Biden is Trump is very weak

    04:33

  • Former CNN anchor hopes to flip NY district from red to blue

    06:47

  • Maryland unveils aggressive effort to tackle childhood poverty 

    05:12

  • Mika: With Haley set to drop out, the general election essentially starts today

    02:17

  • Joe: Trump hates on America when loving America would be easier

    09:34

  • Haley to drop out of race, not expected to immediately endorse Trump

    02:14

Morning Joe

George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'

08:44

The Morning Joe panel continues its analysis of the president's State of the Union and how Biden sparred with Republican hecklers and repeatedly criticized former President Donald Trump without saying Trump's name once but making him a clear focus of his speech.March 7, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Joe: This was a tour de force by Joe Biden

    08:35

  • Joe: Biden showed how GOP is on the wrong side of history, polls, decency

    08:44

  • Mika: What an incredible moment as Biden slams SCOTUS decision on Roe

    05:50

  • Joe: Far-right invented Christian nationalism, and it gets more extreme every week

    08:20

  • Parents of Israeli-American hostage to attend SOTU address

    10:32

  • Chris Matthews: GOP going to make it a brutal night for the president

    08:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All