MSNBC
Listen
Watch
News
TODAY
Rachel Maddow
Morning Joe
Deadline: WH
MTP Daily
The Beat
All In
Hardball
Last Word
11th Hour
Share this —
Search
Featured Shows
Morning Joe
Weekdays 6AM ET
Hardball
Weeknights 7PM ET
All In
Weeknights 8PM ET
Rachel Maddow
Weeknights 9PM ET
Last Word
Weeknights 10PM ET
11th Hour
Weeknights 11PM ET
Deadline WH
Weekdays 4PM ET
MTP Daily
Weekdays 5PM ET
The Beat
Weeknights 6PM ET
AM Joy
Weekends 10 AM ET
More
Listen Live
TV Schedule
Watch Live
More Shows
Morning Joe First Look
MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle
MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson
Velshi & Ruhle
Andrea Mitchell Reports
MSNBC Live with Katy Tur
MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin
MSNBC Live with Ali Velshi
MSNBC Live with Alex Witt
UP with David Gura
PoliticsNation
Kasie DC
MSNBC Documentaries
Follow msnbc
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
Morning Joe
Joe Biden’s praise of ‘good Republicans out there’
03:02
Share this —
copied!
The Presidential candidate highlights his record of working across the aisle.
Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
BEST OF MSNBC
Play All
11th Hour
Churches join call to action in Newark: 'We don't need money. We need water.'
11th Hour
943 days into his term, Trump still thinks Putin is a friend instead of a foe
11th Hour
Frank Figliuzzi: Once again, we're left asking why Trump's so aligned with Putin
11th Hour
Michael McFaul: Trump suggesting Russia should rejoin G7 makes him look weak
11th Hour
Day 943: Pumping up Putin, Trump wants Russia back to make the G7 to the G8 again
The Last Word
2020 animated by ‘fear of Trump’
Play All