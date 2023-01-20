IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Joe: Biden is underestimated by friends, political enemies alike

06:17

Friday, January 20 marks the halfway point of President Biden's first term in office, and Joe Scarborough discusses Biden's accomplishments and why Biden is underestimated by both his friends and political enemies.Jan. 20, 2023

