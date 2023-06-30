IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Biden holds relatively narrow lead over Trump in new polling

    08:00
    Joe: 'A happy ending' seems unlikely for Trump in this battle with Jack Smith

    06:00
    'Key figure in indictment revealed': Susie Wiles identified in Trump's classified docs case

    05:38

  'Can money stop Trump in 2024?': Koch network's $70M move

    05:12

  'Immigrants leaving Florida in fear': New immigration law sparks exodus of workers

    05:37

  Gov. Wes Moore: 'Progress is intentional, not inevitable' in Maryland

    07:51

  'Air pollution now 6th leading cause of death': Dr. Vin Gupta

    05:30

  Pence pledges unwavering support to Ukraine in face of Russian invasion

    05:37

  Resignation in Arizona highlights election officials' struggles: Intimidation and attacks persist

    03:28

  Alex Edelman's 'Just for Us': Comedy, tension, and the signatures of whiteness

    08:35

  Mark Polymeropoulos: 'NATO and Ukraine can outlast Putin'

    05:56

  'Inside Iranian uprising': Changing attitudes of courageous youth

    04:53

  DeSantis vows to eliminate IRS, education, commerce, and energy departments if elected

    03:22

  Majority of Americans view Trump's handling of classified documents as illegal, poll finds

    05:37

  Richard Haass: 'A disintegrating Russia on the shortlist of nightmares'

    07:13

  Chris Christie: Trump is a 'consummate show-off' 

    08:52

  Trump's doc defense crumbles as Meadows' memoir emerges

    05:51

  Biden rejects suggestions to distance himself from Hunter amid GOP attacks

    03:04

  GOP candidates embrace border wall despite past criticism

    04:40

  GOP candidates' DOJ overhaul claims may not match constitutional reality

    07:17

Morning Joe

Joe: 'A happy ending' seems unlikely for Trump in this battle with Jack Smith

06:00

The former president's legal situation has gone from bad to worse as Susie Wiles, a key campaign operative, is questioned about Trump's handling of classified information. As more individuals, including Wiles, face questioning, the pressure mounts for Trump to maintain his innocence. However, the testimonies of those close to him, combined with the evidence, paint a picture of a cornered Trump who may resort to further lies and exacerbate his legal troubles. The Morning Joe panel discuss.June 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

