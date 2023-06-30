Joe: 'A happy ending' seems unlikely for Trump in this battle with Jack Smith

The former president's legal situation has gone from bad to worse as Susie Wiles, a key campaign operative, is questioned about Trump's handling of classified information. As more individuals, including Wiles, face questioning, the pressure mounts for Trump to maintain his innocence. However, the testimonies of those close to him, combined with the evidence, paint a picture of a cornered Trump who may resort to further lies and exacerbate his legal troubles. The Morning Joe panel discuss.June 30, 2023