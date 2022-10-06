IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden approval up in new polling, and inflation remains a top issue

    07:41

  • Michael Steele: GOP support for Walker busts the party's family values lie

    06:27
  • Now Playing

    Joe: A good thing Biden, DeSantis worked together in Florida after Ian

    05:55
  • UP NEXT

    What could be next in the Georgia race and will it matter?

    08:33

  • Why Rep. Cheney will go down as a titan of 'leadership and integrity'

    04:34

  • Are most voters focused on 'pocketbook issues' over abstract ideas?

    03:20

  • Book tells how Obama decided to sing 'Amazing Grace' in Charleston

    07:04

  • What the U.S. military could learn from the civil rights movement

    08:56

  • FBI got a tip about Oath Keepers’ plans for an armed fight in DC in 2020: WaPo

    05:15

  • Iyanla Vanzant on the power of taking one step at a time

    07:17

  • Rep. Bush: Democrats are seeing momentum headed into midterms

    05:57

  • Joe: Republicans are admitting publicly that nothing but power matters

    09:53

  • Joe: The GOP doesn't even flinch when it comes to Walker's background

    07:50

  • Why Trump taking Mar-a-Lago battle to SCOTUS likely won't work

    09:02

  • Warnings of GOP dystopia become bigger part of Dems midterm message

    05:08

  • Oath Keepers trial is DOJ's 'biggest case and biggest challenge'

    04:49

  • Daughter of freed American blasts Rubio for criticizing prisoner swap

    04:35

  • Ukraine makes major breakthroughs on the battlefield

    08:49

  • Democrats boosting far-right Republicans could backfire

    06:22

  • How the civil rights movement carried out confrontational non-violence

    09:38

Morning Joe

Joe: A good thing Biden, DeSantis worked together in Florida after Ian

05:55

President Biden visited Florida on Wednesday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, his second storm-related trip this week. Biden was greeted by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, and met briefly with GOP Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. The Morning Joe panel discusses Biden's visit and why it was important for him to meet with Gov. DeSantis.Oct. 6, 2022

  • Biden approval up in new polling, and inflation remains a top issue

    07:41

  • Michael Steele: GOP support for Walker busts the party's family values lie

    06:27
  • Now Playing

    Joe: A good thing Biden, DeSantis worked together in Florida after Ian

    05:55
  • UP NEXT

    What could be next in the Georgia race and will it matter?

    08:33

  • Why Rep. Cheney will go down as a titan of 'leadership and integrity'

    04:34

  • Are most voters focused on 'pocketbook issues' over abstract ideas?

    03:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All