    Joe: Why aren't Republicans speaking out against conspiracy theories?

    George Conway: Trump world is trying to have it 'three ways' on affidavit

  We will be defending Ukraine everywhere, says ambassador

  Trump takes back seat to DeSantis in new GOP focus group

  Why Elon Musk attended a GOP retreat in Wyoming

  Study looks to strengthen how we feel about democracy

  'Very, very unlikely' judge will order release of affidavit, says attorney

  Design flaw in Russian tanks impacts war in Ukraine

  GOP putting lives at risk with latest IRS conspiracy theory

  Trump raking in millions off FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

  Doctor Oz questioned about homes; Fetterman raises $500k off Oz video

  More voters prefer Democratic midterm candidates, polling shows

  Joe: I plead with Republicans, please call out conspiracy theories against IRS

  John Heilemann: Rep. Cheney told us last night what was on her mind

  Richard Haass: What's going on inside the U.S. a much bigger threat than Russia, North Korea

  Economist says new Inflation Reduction Act a 'small step' in right direction, not historic

  FBI interviews top WH lawyers about missing Trump documents: NYT

  After primary loss, Liz Cheney plans her next move

  Pence says he would consider testifying to Jan. 6 Committee

  Rep. Cheney tells TODAY: Defeating Trump will require a broad, united front

Morning Joe

Joe: Why aren't Republicans speaking out against conspiracy theories?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said Republicans may not win Senate control, citing ‘candidate quality’. Joe Scarborough discusses how Dr. Oz's recent gaffes along with GOP leaders spreading conspiracy theories about a militarized IRS and calls to defund the FBI have hurt the GOP as the midterms approach.Aug. 19, 2022

Play All