    Jesse Eisenberg shot his directorial debut during the height of Covid

Morning Joe

Jesse Eisenberg shot his directorial debut during the height of Covid

Jesse Eisenberg joins Morning Joe to discuss writing and directing the new film 'When You Finish Saving the World.' The movie marks Eisenberg's directorial debut and stars Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard.Jan. 20, 2023

