  • Trump should be treated equally under the law, say most Republican voters in poll

  • Brennan: Putin knows international condemnation would come if he uses nuclear weapons

  • 'All revenge all the time' is the real GOP plan: Eugene Robinson

  • Why simple acts of kindness are important

  • Protests grow across Russia over Putin's mobilization call

  • Reproductive rights emerge as a key issue in the midterms

  • Jan. 6 Committee member slams GOP for conspiracy theories

  • Strengthening Hurricane Ian puts 19 million people at risk

  • Sen. Klobuchar: We will get electoral reform bill out of committee

    'Let's get right to the violence': Roger Stone in new documentary footage

    Florida prepares as Hurricane Ian strengthens

  • Secret Service gave investigators phones of agents involved in Jan. 6 response

  • Hurricane Ian nears Cuba, will hit Florida as a Category 4

  • 53 million Americans required food assistance in 2021, study shows

  • 'There is nothing conservative' about Gioria Meloni, says historian

  • Global Citizen Campaign earns $2.4B in commitments

  • Trump overtly embraces QAnon movement

  • New documentary looks at how some struggle to live above the poverty line

  • John Heilemann: Democrats have a 'fighting chance' of holding the House

  • 'Something fundamental has changed': Protests continue in Iran

Morning Joe

'Let's get right to the violence': Roger Stone in new documentary footage

06:49

The House Jan. 6 Committee this week will show footage of Roger Stone recorded by Danish filmmakers in the documentary 'A Storm Foretold'. The film's directors Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell join Morning Joe to discuss.Sept. 27, 2022

