January 6 committee subpoenas retired colonel

The committee investigating Jan. 6 announced it has subpoenaed a retired Army colonel who contributed to a PowerPoint presentation about how to overturn the 2020 election results that was presented to Republican lawmakers ahead of the riot.Dec. 17, 2021
