Jan. 6 rioter who put his feet on desk in Pelosi's office gets prison time

Special Counsel is wrapping up the Trump Mar-a-Lago probe04:53
What Josh Hawley gets wrong about manhood10:59
- Now Playing
Jan. 6 rioter who put his feet on desk in Pelosi's office gets prison time00:52
- UP NEXT
Governor says residents of his state will reject DeSantis' Florida model09:11
Joe: The day you launch a campaign sets the tone of everything10:54
'Last night did not help him': Fmr. NH GOP chair reacts to botched DeSantis rollout04:26
House erupts in laughter as Rep. Taylor Greene calls for decorum01:25
'This link works': Biden, Trump react to DeSantis' glitchy 2024 launch00:44
Nikki Haley goes after DeSantis and Trump in new ad04:13
Attacks on democracy are happening in the states, says author09:21
'A Slight Change of Plans' creator hopes podcast helps listeners navigate change08:09
Almost every American will feel it 'immediately' if we default, says senator07:09
Russia trying to distract from failures in Ukraine by detaining journalist, says House member06:01
Uvalde hopeful but will be a long time before we are whole again, says House member09:26
Major NYC landmark, the Brooklyn Bridge, celebrates big birthday03:25
'You don't heal from this': Texas state senator marks one year since Uvalde05:05
Rep. Raskin: It would be 'reprehensible' if GOP drove us over the cliff06:31
'It just seems to make no sense': DeSantis to share his big announcement with Elon Musk07:10
David Remnick looks at Springsteen, McCartney later in their careers11:40
Global Citizen announces major climate concert in Paris06:09
Special Counsel is wrapping up the Trump Mar-a-Lago probe04:53
What Josh Hawley gets wrong about manhood10:59
- Now Playing
Jan. 6 rioter who put his feet on desk in Pelosi's office gets prison time00:52
- UP NEXT
Governor says residents of his state will reject DeSantis' Florida model09:11
Joe: The day you launch a campaign sets the tone of everything10:54
'Last night did not help him': Fmr. NH GOP chair reacts to botched DeSantis rollout04:26
Play All