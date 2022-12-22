IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • President Zelenskyy delivers historic address to Congress

  • David Frum: US is getting a 'powerful recommitment' to its own best self via Ukraine

  • Is Trump losing support from evangelical voters?

    Jan. 6 committee releases transcripts of those who repeatedly took Fifth Amendment

    Marie Yovanovitch: Zelenskyy's speech was extraordinary and historic

  • You could feel his determination: House member on Zelenskyy's address

  • Two very different meetings with Zelenskyy, with two very different U.S. presidents

  • Trump tax return report raises red flags about filings

  • Joe: Mike Pence got Jan. 6 right; he needs to make that his legacy

  • 'A bitter cold couple of days': Major storm threatens holiday travel

  • Trump paid zero dollars in federal income taxes in 2020

  • Biden WH asks SCOTUS to end Title 42 next week

  • Rep. Suozzi: Trump's tax returns, George Santos point to break down of norms

  • Sen. Tester: 'Signal of weakness to whole world' if we don't pass omnibus bill

  • 'I can say very clearly President Trump is a liar': House member on tax returns

  • Secretary Buttigieg: Winter storms will impact holiday travel

  • New Hampshire Dems push back against planned primary changes

  • 'No one should be above the law': House votes to release Trump tax returns

  • Plans for Zelenskyy D.C. trip came together in a 'matter of days'

  • 'Widespread power outages expected': Winter storm warning issued for millions

Morning Joe

Jan. 6 committee releases transcripts of those who repeatedly took Fifth Amendment

09:54

The January 6 Committee released the names of several individuals who pleaded the fifth during their testimony. The names include Trump lawyer John Eastman and former National Security adviser Michael Flynn. Trump is on record sharing his thoughts on people who plead the fifth. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 22, 2022

