Jan. 6 committee receives documents ripped by Trump; National Archives retrieves records from Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump tore up documents in violation of the Presidential Records Act, according to new Washington Post reporting. Also, National Archives retrieved boxes of Trump WH records from Mar-a-Lago improperly removed from the White House.Feb. 7, 2022
Mike Pence's delicate balancing act
