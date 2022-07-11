IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Jan. 6 committee hearings resume Tuesday, perhaps with more cooperation from Trump world

04:28

After new testimony from former White House council Pat Cipollone,  and an abrupt about-face for previously defiant Steve Bannon, who is now willing to testify, the Jan. 6 committee is set to resume hearings Tuesday afternoon. July 11, 2022

