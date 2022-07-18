Jan. 6 committee expects to have Secret Service text messages by Tuesday

The Jan. 6 committee expects to receive erased Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021 by Tuesday. Investigators gave the Secret Service until Tuesday to turn over the documents, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the committee, said that they expect to receive them on time. The Washington Post's Carol Leonnig joins Mika Brezinski to discuss. July 18, 2022