  • British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

  • Top ISIS leader killed in air strike early Tuesday, U.S. says 

  • Judge spurns Lindsey Graham's rejection of Georgia grand jury subpoena, orders him to testify

    Jan. 6 committee expected to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to violent extremist groups

    Herschel Walker wont fix air pollution because the good air will decide to float to China

  • Cipollone corroborated 'almost everything' from Hutchinson testimony, Raskin says

  • Tuesday Jan. 6 hearing set to highlight 'the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency'

  • Wildfire in Yosemite threatens ancient Sequoia trees

  • What Elon Musk hopes to get out of this Twitter fiasco

  • Jan. 6 committee hearings resume Tuesday, perhaps with more cooperation from Trump world

  • Inside the White House on election night as the MAGA bubble was punctured

  • Michael Flynn's 'damning' long pause, and the radicalization of a three-star general

  • Joe: I thought GOP a party of law and order. Republicans against Jan. 6 justice hate cops.

  • Is Steve Bannon's sudden willingness to testify merely a gimmick?

  • Harris, despite wave of critical media coverage, still beats DeSantis in 2024 polling

  • Joe: It's pretty cut and dry — Jan. 6 is about treason

  • Anne Applebaum: ‘The people who are fighting populism are getting better at doing it’

  • ‘The Russian judicial system is worse than a paper tiger’: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

  • 'The strength of this labor market is historic': WH Economic Advisor on June Jobs Report

  • ‘This is the most Un-Japanese-like thing to happen’: U.S. Amb. to Japan Rahm Emanuel on the Assassination of Shinzo Abe

Morning Joe

Jan. 6 committee expected to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to violent extremist groups

During a Tuesday hearing, the Jan. 6 committee plans to illustrate how right-wing groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were connected to key Trump allies, including Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, and how one tweet from former President Donald Trump served as a "siren call" to the extremists who led the assault on the U.S. Capitol.July 12, 2022

