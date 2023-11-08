Jaime Harrison: MAGA extremism lost and it lost big time

Joe: Republicans keep losing in the Age of Trump, and they don't care07:44
Twitter destroyed Musk's reputation for half the country, says 'Breaking Twitter' author07:19
'Think You'll Be Happy' takes tragedy and moves it into purpose, says author05:59
Sen. Brown: Grassroots won last night in Ohio06:03
- Now Playing
Jaime Harrison: MAGA extremism lost and it lost big time06:03
- UP NEXT
Watch: Trump brags about 'killing' Roe v. Wade01:23
'We're hoping SCOTUS rules in favor of survivors of domestic violence'05:32
Why Trump should hear from victims in states with strict abortion laws05:02
Claire McCaskill: Republicans are so out of touch with reality02:38
Steve Kornacki: Beshear won in counties where Trump won in 202007:56
Senators hold hearing on social media and teen mental health crisis05:08
'Dreams replaced by frustration': Nick Kristof details reuniting with two friends in the West Bank05:18
Females are under-studied and under-cared for, says researcher and author06:27
Democrats have a real shot at winning Virginia House, says Sen. Kaine06:31
Steve Kornacki: Governor's race in Kentucky could be very close08:45
John Kirby: Humanitarian pauses are something we should be considering06:24
Senate Republicans to meet over Tuberville's military holds00:55
Joyce Vance: If Trump team trying to provoke the judge, the strategy failed06:17
Trump's testimony Monday did nothing to help his case, says analyst08:41
Joe: Biden has been underestimated his entire life; he’s being underestimated now07:44
Joe: Republicans keep losing in the Age of Trump, and they don't care07:44
Twitter destroyed Musk's reputation for half the country, says 'Breaking Twitter' author07:19
'Think You'll Be Happy' takes tragedy and moves it into purpose, says author05:59
Sen. Brown: Grassroots won last night in Ohio06:03
- Now Playing
Jaime Harrison: MAGA extremism lost and it lost big time06:03
- UP NEXT
Watch: Trump brags about 'killing' Roe v. Wade01:23
Play All