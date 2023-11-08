IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Ivanka Trump testifies in New York civil fraud case 

  • Joe: Republicans keep losing in the Age of Trump, and they don't care

    07:44

  • Twitter destroyed Musk's reputation for half the country, says 'Breaking Twitter' author

    07:19

  • 'Think You'll Be Happy' takes tragedy and moves it into purpose, says author

    05:59

  • Sen. Brown: Grassroots won last night in Ohio

    06:03
  • Now Playing

    Jaime Harrison: MAGA extremism lost and it lost big time

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Trump brags about 'killing' Roe v. Wade

    01:23

  • 'We're hoping SCOTUS rules in favor of survivors of domestic violence'

    05:32

  • Why Trump should hear from victims in states with strict abortion laws

    05:02

  • Claire McCaskill: Republicans are so out of touch with reality

    02:38

  • Steve Kornacki: Beshear won in counties where Trump won in 2020

    07:56

  • Senators hold hearing on social media and teen mental health crisis

    05:08

  • 'Dreams replaced by frustration': Nick Kristof details reuniting with two friends in the West Bank

    05:18

  • Females are under-studied and under-cared for, says researcher and author

    06:27

  • Democrats have a real shot at winning Virginia House, says Sen. Kaine

    06:31

  • Steve Kornacki: Governor's race in Kentucky could be very close

    08:45

  • John Kirby: Humanitarian pauses are something we should be considering

    06:24

  • Senate Republicans to meet over Tuberville's military holds

    00:55

  • Joyce Vance: If Trump team trying to provoke the judge, the strategy failed

    06:17

  • Trump's testimony Monday did nothing to help his case, says analyst

    08:41

  • Joe: Biden has been underestimated his entire life; he’s being underestimated now

    07:44

Morning Joe

Jaime Harrison: MAGA extremism lost and it lost big time

06:03

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of Tuesday's elections, why he says MAGA extremism lost big time and why Democrats should stop counting out Joe Biden.Nov. 8, 2023

  • Joe: Republicans keep losing in the Age of Trump, and they don't care

    07:44

  • Twitter destroyed Musk's reputation for half the country, says 'Breaking Twitter' author

    07:19

  • 'Think You'll Be Happy' takes tragedy and moves it into purpose, says author

    05:59

  • Sen. Brown: Grassroots won last night in Ohio

    06:03
  • Now Playing

    Jaime Harrison: MAGA extremism lost and it lost big time

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Trump brags about 'killing' Roe v. Wade

    01:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All