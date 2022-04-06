Jaime Harrison: Dems have delivered, and we'll continue to deliver
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison discusses President Obama's appearance at the White House with President Biden, Obama's praise for the ACA and his advice for Dems ahead of the midterms. Harrison also discusses the accomplishments Democrats have made since Biden has taken office.April 6, 2022
