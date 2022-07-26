J.D. Vance slammed after suggesting women should stay in violent marriages

The Republican nominee, J.D. Vance, is facing backlash following the surfacing of comments he made that reportedly urge women to stay in "violent" marriages. This isn't the first time he's come under fire - in his new book, "The Hillbilly Elegy," Vance paints a bleak picture of life in rural America and its impact on families and children. "I am someone who has watched children die because of domestic violence because the women could not escape violence," says Claire McCaskill. "And this notion that he thinks he belongs in the U.S. Senate today when he says that women who are in a violent relationship for the sake of their children, should stick it out… it's disgusting. Ohio needs to wake up, 'cause this is scary nutty stuff." July 26, 2022