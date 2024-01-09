Israeli emergency responder recalls the devastation of October 7 attacks

Trump says he hopes the stock market crashes under Biden09:16
- Now Playing
Israeli emergency responder recalls the devastation of October 7 attacks10:34
- UP NEXT
Trump has strong support among evangelicals, first-time caucus goers in Iowa: Poll03:46
Trump to arrive soon for DC Appeals court hearing01:49
Breaking smartphone addiction by switching to a flip phone04:29
Senator admits Biden's message on economy still hasn't 'broken through'08:00
Governor hopes to help boost candidates promoting empathy and compassion04:11
Michelle Obama admits she's 'terrified' over possible results of 2024 election06:19
Trump to attend Tuesday appeals hearing08:20
Why the 'United States versus itself' is the top risk for 202409:44
Why the third-party candidacy issue is 'really real' in 202404:48
Congress reaches a deal on how much to spend for 2024 as shutdown deadline nears02:56
'So what?' Trump's response when told Pence was in danger: ABC report08:52
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and career the subject of new children's book04:28
Joe: Do they really love dictators in Des Moines?01:53
No easy answer as SCOTUS agrees to weigh if Trump can be kicked off ballot in Colorado05:28
Joe: It's shocking the president didn't know about Defense Secretary's hospitalization09:44
'This is a man with moral clarity': DNC chair previews Biden's trip to Emanuel church08:17
'You're a failure as a politician': Joe pushes back against Trump's 'failing nation' remark05:10
IDF's unseen facets: Julia Haart shares eye-opening trip to Israel04:08
Trump says he hopes the stock market crashes under Biden09:16
- Now Playing
Israeli emergency responder recalls the devastation of October 7 attacks10:34
- UP NEXT
Trump has strong support among evangelicals, first-time caucus goers in Iowa: Poll03:46
Trump to arrive soon for DC Appeals court hearing01:49
Breaking smartphone addiction by switching to a flip phone04:29
Senator admits Biden's message on economy still hasn't 'broken through'08:00
Play All