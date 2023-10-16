IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rafah border crossing remains closed, creating 'considerable confusion'

    06:09
Morning Joe

Rafah border crossing remains closed, creating 'considerable confusion'

06:09

As Israel’s military forces ready to enter Gaza by air, sea, and land in retaliation for Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack one week ago—The Israeli military announced on Monday that they have initiated a plan to evacuate residents living within a 2km radius of Lebanon in response to recent clashes with Hezbollah. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel shares the latest on the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the Egypt-Gaza border. Oct. 16, 2023

    Rafah border crossing remains closed, creating 'considerable confusion'

    06:09
MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

