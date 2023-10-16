Rafah border crossing remains closed, creating 'considerable confusion'

As Israel’s military forces ready to enter Gaza by air, sea, and land in retaliation for Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack one week ago—The Israeli military announced on Monday that they have initiated a plan to evacuate residents living within a 2km radius of Lebanon in response to recent clashes with Hezbollah. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel shares the latest on the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the Egypt-Gaza border. Oct. 16, 2023