Morning Joe

Israel-Hamas talks underway to build on temporary truce, sources say

05:34

The fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel enters its sixth day as international mediators strive to prolong the truce. Both sides have released hostages and prisoners as part of the agreement. Israel says that unless Hamas continues to hand over hostages, then it will resume its military campaign.  NBC News Chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel joins Morning Joe with the latest.Nov. 29, 2023

