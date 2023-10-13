IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Israel drops leaflets urging residents to leave northern Gaza

00:23

Israel has ordered the entire population of northern Gaza to evacuate south, a warning that leaves more than 1 million people to decide whether to abandon their homes. Israel dropped leaflets over Gaza on Friday urging them to evacuate.Oct. 13, 2023

