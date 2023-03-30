IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Is it already too late to challenge Trump?

09:15

"The time for wishing Trump out of the national picture is long gone," according to St. Louis Dispatch columnist Lynn Schmidt. The Morning Joe panel considers the column and debates if it is too late for another Republican to challenge the former president.March 30, 2023

