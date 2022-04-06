International Criminal Court investigating alleged war crimes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Witnesses recount extreme brutality from Russian troops03:19
'Putin has a big bag of dirty tricks': How Russia will continue to attack11:19
Now Playing
International Criminal Court investigating alleged war crimes04:15
UP NEXT
Steve Kornacki: GOP doesn't need a tsunami to get House control06:54
David Remnick: Putin willing to shed a lot of blood to correct Russia's mistakes in Ukraine10:12
Secretary Blinken says accountability will come to those responsible for crimes in Ukraine03:28
'We don't know what the final goal is': Why Russia's invasion is so dangerous08:24
Dan Abrams: Media missed legitimate questions on Hunter Biden11:28
Jaime Harrison: Dems have delivered, and we'll continue to deliver05:58
Fallout continues after Will Smith's actions at Oscars05:13
Why President Biden's base is in distress01:59
Can Ukrainian forces take fight to Russian forces before Russians start a next phase?10:39
Making the case for reform at the U.N.06:34
Vigil for MLK stands in solidarity with Ukraine06:17
Ivanka Trump to meet with January 6 committee00:36
Kremlin propaganda shields Russians from horrors of Ukraine invasion05:04
'A meeting to decide on more sanctions': Secy. Blinken travels to Brussels05:33
U.S. sends Ukraine new weapons systems every day, says WH adviser07:39
Support growing within EU for Russian oil embargo06:28
‘Nothing but political grandstanding’: Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson06:32
International Criminal Court investigating alleged war crimes04:15
Former Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, joins Morning Joe to discuss the challenges in prosecuting Putin with war crimes.April 6, 2022
Witnesses recount extreme brutality from Russian troops03:19
'Putin has a big bag of dirty tricks': How Russia will continue to attack11:19
Now Playing
International Criminal Court investigating alleged war crimes04:15
UP NEXT
Steve Kornacki: GOP doesn't need a tsunami to get House control06:54
David Remnick: Putin willing to shed a lot of blood to correct Russia's mistakes in Ukraine10:12
Secretary Blinken says accountability will come to those responsible for crimes in Ukraine03:28