International call for ceasefire grows: 'Civilian casualties too much to bear,' say Arab states

As the Gaza crisis enters its fourth week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel to seek 'pauses' in fighting amid rising casualties and fears of a wider regional conflict. Diplomats from various nations have differing views on immediate ceasefire versus humanitarian pause, while tensions rise among the pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli factions in Western countries. NBC News' Chief International Correspondent Keir Simmons joins Morning Joe to discuss the international fallout from the war in the Middle East.Nov. 3, 2023