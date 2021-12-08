Instagram CEO to testify before Congress on safety of teen users
Senators are set to grill Instagram chief Adam Mosseri Wednesday in a hearing focused on the impacts of social media use on teenagers and children. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., joins Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 8, 2021
