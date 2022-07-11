IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

  • What Elon Musk hopes to get out of this Twitter fiasco

  • Jan. 6 committee hearings resume Tuesday, perhaps with more cooperation from Trump world

    Inside the White House on election night as the MAGA bubble was punctured

    Michael Flynn's 'damning' long pause, and the radicalization of a three-star general

  • Joe: I thought GOP a party of law and order. Republicans against Jan. 6 justice hate cops.

  • Is Steve Bannon's sudden willingness to testify merely a gimmick?

  • Harris, despite wave of critical media coverage, still beats DeSantis in 2024 polling

  • Joe: It's pretty cut and dry — Jan. 6 is about treason

  • Anne Applebaum: ‘The people who are fighting populism are getting better at doing it’

  • ‘The Russian judicial system is worse than a paper tiger’: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

  • 'The strength of this labor market is historic': WH Economic Advisor on June Jobs Report

  • ‘This is the most Un-Japanese-like thing to happen’: U.S. Amb. to Japan Rahm Emanuel on the Assassination of Shinzo Abe

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

  • McFaul: The Russians have made it crystal clear they want a trade

  • January 6 committee to investigate Trump's possible ties to militia groups

  • Attorneys for Sen. Graham say he'll challenge Georgia subpoena

  • Henry Kissinger writes about 'Leadership' in new book

  • James Comey, Andrew McCabe both faced intensive IRS audits: NYT

  • Is Virginia Gov. Youngkin considering a 2024 presidential run?

Morning Joe

Inside the White House on election night as the MAGA bubble was punctured

Alex Holder, the filmmaker behind the new documentary "Unprecedented," which provides an inside look at the final days of the Donald Trump White House, joins Morning Joe. He describes the actions and mood inside the administration, and the dynamic inside the Trump family and their supporters in the days leading up to Jan. 6. July 11, 2022

