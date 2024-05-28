IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Inside the FBI's highway serial killings initiative
May 28, 202408:33

Inside the FBI's highway serial killings initiative

08:33

Former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI, Frank Figliuzzi, joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Long Haul: Hunting the Highway Serial Killers'.May 28, 2024

