  • In 2016, Trump promised to enforce laws on classified material

  • Neal Katyal: Trump has to fear everything he's said to every person now

    Inside the Arizona GOP' 'anti-democracy experiment'

    Peter Wehner: Rhetoric using political violence often leads to political violence

  • The U.S. is dealing with a teacher shortage, says education secretary

  • The NBA announces it will hold no games on Election Day

  • Trump legal team copied voting machine data in battleground states: WaPo

  • U.S. should take the 'courageous decisions now' in Ukraine, says Vindman

  • Liz Cheney fights for her political survival in Wyoming primary

  • Trump calls for the 'immediate release' of unredacted affidavit

  • A year since the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, country in economic shambles

  • Why August 8 could become a hinge point in U.S. history

  • Liz Cheney battles to win re-election in Wyoming as some call her 'traitor'

  • What a president can and can't do in removing protections for secrets

  • David French: Far-right media intentionally whipping up far-right public into a fervor

  • Matt Lewis: It's time for the GOP to go nuclear and dump Trump

  • Men and fathers are shifting toward Dems since May, polling shows

  • Peter Strzok: The FBI isn't targeting one side or the other

  • Joe: FBI is trying to protect Americans by keeping classified documents classified

  • Former national security adviser puts cold water on Trump's document claims

Morning Joe

Inside the Arizona GOP' 'anti-democracy experiment'

Robert Draper writes in the New York Times Magazine about the hostility to democratic principles and the word democracy itself from the Republican Party and in particular, Draper writes about his experiences in Arizona.Aug. 16, 2022

