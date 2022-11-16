IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Infighting begins dividing GOP after 2022 midterms

09:17

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Tuesday announced a challenge to Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for the top Republican leadership job in the Senate. The Morning Joe panel discusses how the challenge from Scott is pointing to cracks in the party after the midterms.Nov. 16, 2022

