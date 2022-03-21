In Ukraine, Putin continues to dig himself 'a hole he can never climb out of'
05:57
Share this -
copied
The Morning Joe panel discusses the Ukrainian government's refuses to surrender besieged and devastated Mariupol, the international response to Putin's invasion, and what the Ukrainian people will accept as an end to this war. March 21, 2022
UP NEXT
Joe: Putin has no good options left; there is no good endgame for Russia
07:38
Joe: Putin doesn't care how many Russian soldiers die in Ukraine — but their mothers might
16:38
Durbin: GOP ‘Fire-breathers’ on judiciary committee like Hawley are ‘ruining their party’
07:17
Poroshenko: Ukraine isn't only fighting for our soul, but for the West. Help us save you.
07:51
Boeing 737 plane crashes in China with more than 130 people on board
00:34
Michael McFaul: I applaud what Schwarzenegger said in his video