In try to stifle dissent, Putin shows he is a 'man out of time, and a man out of touch'
04:05
Share this -
copied
Joe Scarborough and David Ignatius have a conversation about Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempt to mute dissent in Russia. "Pandora is out of the box," Scarborough says. "It 'aint 1975, it's not 1983. Vladimir Putin is a man out of time if he thinks he's going to be able to stifle dissent in this information age." Feb. 25, 2022
UP NEXT
'It's tragic, it's irrational, it's evil': Why Ukraine attack will come at 'terrible price'
04:55
As Ukrainian women and children flee, men stay — and come — to fight
05:59
'People are buying whatever they can': Residents worry city could come under attack
03:48
Ukrainian president says he, his family are Russia's top targets
00:41
During court hearing, Putin critic rails against invasion
02:07
Garry Kasparov: Putin has been preparing this war in plain sight