  • Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades

    07:24

  • Pence's break from Trump on full display as he campaigns in Georgia

    06:43
    Is Trump's standing in Wisconsin straw poll evidence his aura of inevitability is fading?

    06:19
    In potential sign Roe v. Wade debate is firing up voters, Dems make gains in polling

    06:31

  • Tom Nichols: Three signs Putin may be reassessing his plans

    09:45

  • Steve Rattner: I'm not predicting an immediate recession but road ahead doesn't look great

    08:05

  • Joe: Trump still has sway in the party, but it's nothing like it was in '20

    09:14

  • Petraeus: Ukraine has won by keeping Russia from achieving its main objective

    06:14

  • Petraeus: What Putin has really done is make NATO great again

    10:46

  • Bill de Blasio announces his run for Congress

    03:09

  • Abbott needs to be held accountable for what happened, says senator

    09:30

  • New campaign ad compares J.D. Vance to Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:28

  • Rev. Al: It's time for a face-to-face meeting with Biden on hate crimes

    08:14

  • President Biden arrives in South Korea for Asia trip

    02:16

  • McFaul: Putin has failed on his major objectives in Ukraine

    11:13

  • 'Hold onto your hats': Why the stock market could be volatile this summer

    07:33

  • U.S. Soccer president celebrates 'historic' equal pay announcement

    07:06

  • NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams set to retire

    01:59

  • 'I miss my hometown; I miss my friends': Writer reflects on leaving Russia

    06:33

  • Finland, Sweden applying for NATO membership a 'watershed moment,' says senator

    06:03

Is Trump's standing in Wisconsin straw poll evidence his aura of inevitability is fading?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated former President Trump in a straw poll taken at the Wisconsin State GOP convention over the weekend. The Morning Joe panel discusses the polling and what it could mean for Trump's inevitability.May 23, 2022

