In latest move to destroy Cheney's career, McCarthy leads charge to endorse her challenger
06:45
Share this -
copied
Rep. Kevin McCarthy has endorsed Rep. Liz Cheney's main primary opponent, Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, solidifying the escalating feud inside the GOP over the future of the party. Rep. Elise Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference, quickly seconded McCarthy's endorsement. Feb. 18, 2022
Joe: A lot of Republicans, former Republicans hoping Rep. Cheney wins primary
03:32
'A real crisis sense' over Ukraine at European security conference
05:13
Now Playing
In latest move to destroy Cheney's career, McCarthy leads charge to endorse her challenger
06:45
UP NEXT
MLB labor negotiations set to resume
05:46
Journalist goes under cover as Afghan refugee in 'The Naked Don't Fear the Water'
05:43
WH touts program delivering '50 million' home Covid tests