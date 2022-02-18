IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: A lot of Republicans, former Republicans hoping Rep. Cheney wins primary

    03:32

  • 'A real crisis sense' over Ukraine at European security conference

    05:13
  • Now Playing

    In latest move to destroy Cheney's career, McCarthy leads charge to endorse her challenger

    06:45
  • UP NEXT

    MLB labor negotiations set to resume

    05:46

  • Journalist goes under cover as Afghan refugee in 'The Naked Don't Fear the Water'

    05:43

  • WH touts program delivering '50 million' home Covid tests

    04:47

  • Senator pushes back against GOP colleague slamming Dems

    08:30

  • An estimated 73 percent of Americans are now immune to Omicron

    01:52

  • 'It's about time': Why this Democratic Rep says Covid mandates are no longer necessary

    01:19

  • Blinken to address U.N. amid evidence Russia moving toward 'imminent invasion'

    02:52

  • ‘Shoot your own and say the other side did it’: Fear grows Russia may fabricate need for war

    03:57

  • Hillary Clinton responds to 'desperate' new Trump attack

    05:25

  • Joe: Trump has been lying about money for 40 years. It's all catching up to him

    05:19

  • Inside the bipartisan push to pass legislation to protect kids online

    05:47

  • Voters oust San Fransisco school board members over 'woke politics'

    02:58

  • Djokovic ready to forgo being greatest tennis player ever to avoid safe, effective vaccine

    03:31

  • U.S. needs to see ‘exactly the opposite’ of what Russia is doing in Ukraine, says Blinken

    08:08

  • Joe: Sarah Palin's failed lawsuit should teach the media a lesson. It won't.

    05:15

  • Russia's baffling excuse for Kamila Valieva's failed drug test

    03:56

  • 'What are the Democrats doing?': Progressive policies overshadow real wins

    10:54

Morning Joe

In latest move to destroy Cheney's career, McCarthy leads charge to endorse her challenger

06:45

Rep. Kevin McCarthy has endorsed Rep. Liz Cheney's main primary opponent, Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, solidifying the escalating feud inside the GOP over the future of the party. Rep. Elise Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference, quickly seconded McCarthy's endorsement. Feb. 18, 2022

  • Joe: A lot of Republicans, former Republicans hoping Rep. Cheney wins primary

    03:32

  • 'A real crisis sense' over Ukraine at European security conference

    05:13
  • Now Playing

    In latest move to destroy Cheney's career, McCarthy leads charge to endorse her challenger

    06:45
  • UP NEXT

    MLB labor negotiations set to resume

    05:46

  • Journalist goes under cover as Afghan refugee in 'The Naked Don't Fear the Water'

    05:43

  • WH touts program delivering '50 million' home Covid tests

    04:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All